Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 165,460 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,840,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,460 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 827,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

