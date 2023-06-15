Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 313,032 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,032 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKR opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -272.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

