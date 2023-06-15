Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

