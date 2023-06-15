Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

