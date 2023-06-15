Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.56 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

