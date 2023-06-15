Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

