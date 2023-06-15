Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

PRGS opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

