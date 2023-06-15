Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.43 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 23.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

