Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.90 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.