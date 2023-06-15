Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at about $7,563,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

