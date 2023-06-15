Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 519,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.