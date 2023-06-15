Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.84 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $166.76 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.