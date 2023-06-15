Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

