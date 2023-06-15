Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

