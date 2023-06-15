Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $129.72 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

