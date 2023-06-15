Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $176.12 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

