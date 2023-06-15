Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

