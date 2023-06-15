Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 20,048 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.
JACK opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
