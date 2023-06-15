Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 258,483 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

