Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,846 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

