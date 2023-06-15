Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.