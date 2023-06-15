Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CTS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

