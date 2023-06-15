Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

