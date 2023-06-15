Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

