Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

