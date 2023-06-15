Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.1 %

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.04 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

