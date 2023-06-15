Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korn Ferry Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

