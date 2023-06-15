Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $447.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.90 and its 200-day moving average is $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

