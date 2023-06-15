Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 302,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $7,785,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.37 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

