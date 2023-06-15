Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of STAG opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

