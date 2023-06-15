Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $70.94 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.