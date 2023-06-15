Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

