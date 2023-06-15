CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.15. CI&T shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 49,205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $853.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CI&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in CI&T by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

