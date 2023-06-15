CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 17.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $77,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.51 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

