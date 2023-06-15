Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.0 %

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.