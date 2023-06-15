Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.72

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 406260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 699,675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,826.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 281.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,967,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,917,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,814 shares during the period.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

