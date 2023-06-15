Comparing Oxurion (TBGNF) and Its Rivals

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 379 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Oxurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxurion
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Oxurion Competitors
|-630.60%
|-59.99%
|-18.89%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Oxurion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxurion
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.12
|Oxurion Competitors
|$117.81 million
|-$13.59 million
|43.86
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxurion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxurion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Oxurion Competitors
|494
|1603
|4626
|55
|2.63
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.19%. Given Oxurion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Oxurion rivals beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Oxurion Company Profile
Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.
Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.