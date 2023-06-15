Comparing Oxurion (TBGNF) and Its Rivals

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 379 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -630.60% -59.99% -18.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $117.81 million -$13.59 million 43.86

Analyst Ratings

Oxurion’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxurion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 494 1603 4626 55 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.19%. Given Oxurion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxurion rivals beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Oxurion Company Profile

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

