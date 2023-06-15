Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 37.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of CSLM opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.