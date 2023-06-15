Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

