CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires 19,210 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,505,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 233,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

