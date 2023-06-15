CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires 6,669 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 476.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 218.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

