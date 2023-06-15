CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 1,735 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

