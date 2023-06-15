CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.