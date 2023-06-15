CoreFirst Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.