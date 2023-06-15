CoreFirst Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 451.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 131,362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

