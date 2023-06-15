CoreFirst Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

