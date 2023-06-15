CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

