CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

