CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $147,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

