CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $155,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

